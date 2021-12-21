Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Lee Co. man arrested for torturing ‘small, medically vulnerable’ children

Jeremy Lane Williams, 29
Jeremy Lane Williams, 29
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a parolee Tuesday for several child abuse charges after deputies got a tip.

Jeremy Lane Williams, 29, of Shannon, is charged with four counts of felony physical child abuse and one count of aggravated assault domestic violence. One of the abuse charges falls under a torture statute, investigators say.

Deputies say the county’s child protection services found small and medically vulnerable children in the home with “very serious injuries.”

The children were immediately taken to a medical facility for treatment and are now recovering.

Williams has multiple prior felony convictions, one of those being for shooting into a dwelling, deputies say.

He was on parole with the Mississippi Department of Corrections at the time of his arrest.

His bond is $850,000 on the child abuse charges and $250,000 on the aggravated domestic violence charge.

