Kosciusko police officer saves dog from burning home
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - A Kosciusko police officer has received a letter of commendation for his bravery in the line of duty.
Officer Robert Overby responded to a house fire call near Cedar Lane on the night of December 17th.
According the Kosciusko Police Department’s Facebook page, Overby was told that the family dog, Cricket, was inside of the smoke-filled home.
mple HTML block
Overby entered the kitchen, which was still on fire, and rescued the dog.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.