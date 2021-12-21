Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Jackson prepared to spend $530K over the next two years to fight lead exposure lawsuits

Jackson City Council
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lawsuits filed against the city of Jackson recently for allegedly covering up the fact that its drinking water supply was contaminated with lead could cost the city more than half a million dollars in legal expenses over the next two years.

Tuesday, the council approved paying three law firms up to $530,000 through December 2023 to represent them in the case.

The move comes about two months after attorneys for some 600 children filed lawsuits in federal court saying their clients had been exposed to high levels of lead through Jackson’s drinking water system, and that the city attempted to cover up the problem.

Firms hired include Jones Walker LLC, The Cochran Firm of Jackson, and Hawkins Law LLC.

Jones-Walker will be paid up to $330,000 through December 20, 2023, while Cochran Firm and Hawkins Law will each be paid up to $100,000 apiece through the same period, according to city documents.

Complaints were filed against the city in U.S. District Court in October.

The cases were brought by Corey Stern, the lead attorney for plaintiffs in a similar case in Flint, Mich.

The suits states Jackson learned of an impending lead problem with its well system in 2013 and was warned again a year. However, instead of addressing it, the city attempted a quick fix that made the lead problem worse by switching off the well system and onto surface water from the Pearl River.

Attorneys also allege that after the city learned of the even higher lead levels, it quietly switched back over the well water.

