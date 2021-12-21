Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Jackson mayor tests positive for COVID-19, councilman says

Chokwe Antar Lumumba September 14 press conference
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has tested positive for COVID-19.

Members of the press were not allowed into council chambers for the council’s special meeting Tuesday.

WLBT reached out to a couple of council members via text to let them know we were being denied access and was told by one that the mayor had coronavirus.

It was not clear when the mayor was tested for the virus. The mayor held a press conference on Monday, Dec. 20. The press conference was held outside.

Lumumba has not responded to our request for comment.

