‘It went from 0 to 60′: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County

By WLBT.com Staff and Brendan Hall
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed Tuesday after a deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the Robinhood community near the intersection of Lynell Drive and Bill Banks Street.

According to Sheriff Bryan Bailey, both of the deputies involved in the shooting are “fine physically, shook up mentally about what happened...”

The police call, said Bailey, came in as a drug overdose. Two deputies then responded to the call.

“It went from zero to sixty, and the deputies had to use deadly force to protect themselves,” Bailey stated.

Bailey said his officers are “tore up” about the situation and that they “didn’t want to do what they did.”

Yet, the sheriff said he is thankful the two deputies followed their training and defended themselves.

Bailey offered his condolences to the suspect’s family, adding this is something he never wants to happen.

MBI is now investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Police: 2 rookie JPD officers arrested after being found with marijuana at Flowood park
3 wounded in shooting in Yazoo City
‘It went from 0 to 60′: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
