Flowood youth minister arrested for exploitation of a child

Tyler Swaggard
Tyler Swaggard(Flowood PD)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Flowood Police Department arrested a youth minister on charges of child exploitation.

Tyler Swaggard, 21, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of exploitation of a child.

He was not given a bond as he awaits an initial court appearance Wednesday.

The arrest comes after several complaints from youth members of a church in Flowood.

