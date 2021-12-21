Flowood youth minister arrested for exploitation of a child

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Flowood Police Department arrested a youth minister on charges of child exploitation.

Tyler Swaggard, 21, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of exploitation of a child.

He was not given a bond as he awaits an initial court appearance Wednesday.

The arrest comes after several complaints from youth members of a church in Flowood.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.