First Alert Forecast: sun breaks late Tuesday; warming trend ahead

Tuesday Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUESDAY: Outside of morning clouds and an isolated shower – expect clouds to break for more periods of sunshine through the afternoon hours. Expect highs in the lower to, a few, middle 50s, yet again, in the wake of our Gulf low. Skies clear out overnight with lows falling back into the frosty 30s by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly, frosty start to your Wednesday – amid sunshine, will give way to a seasonable afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll remain mostly clear overnight with lows falling back into the 30s yet again.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A quick warming trend will take place through the latter part of the week, heading toward Christmas. Sunshine will be more predominant through late week with highs in the middle to upper 60s Thursday and in the middle to upper 70s by Christmas Eve and Day. A shower or two can’t be ruled out with a weak front slipping south Christmas Eve night into early Christmas Day – otherwise expect mostly to partly sunny skies. Warm 70s will continue into the first day of Kwanzaa Sunday with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

