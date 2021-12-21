Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
3 wounded in shooting in Yazoo City

The scene in Yazoo City
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - Yazoo City Police Department is investigating after three people were shot.

All three were taken to a nearby hospital, one whom was severely injured.

Police were investigating at two locations, at Barnwell Street and at Cleveland Street, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police believe one of the injuries was the original shooter, who was identified as a suspect.

There’s no word on any charges.

