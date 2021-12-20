Young Minden parents killed in east Texas crash days before Christmas

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A young Louisiana couple is dead following a crash over the weekend in east Texas.

Hunter Wilkes and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a crash that happened right before 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 just south of Carthage. Hunter was a student at Louisiana Missionary Baptist Institute & Seminary.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pickup was towing a trailer north on US 59 in the left lane. At the same time, a Mazda SUV was traveling west on the Loop US 59 exit ramp and was trying to turn onto US 59. The SUV then entered the intersection and was hit by the pickup.

The Wilkes’ 2-month-old son, Jett, was sent to an east Texas hospital for treatment.

The weather that morning was clear, and the roadway was dry. Everyone involved was wearing their seatbelts.

The driver of the pickup was also sent to an east Texas hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.