WLBT’s things to know 12/20/21: Cub scouts gift soldiers | Moderna’s initial booster data | Spanish-speaking Santa brings cheer

1. JPD investigating deadly shooting on Springdale Drive

Jackson Police Department (WLBT)

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday night near Springdale Drive. An unknown man, who police believe was in his late 30′s to 40′s, was shot and died at the scene. Shuntez Belton, 24, was arrested in connection with the shooting. No other information is available at this time.

2. Local cub scouts send care packages to deployed Mississippi soldiers

A group of Cub Scouts from Madison packed boxes today for hundreds of soldiers who are overseas this holiday season. This is the 6th year in a row that Pack 164 has packed and shipped hundreds of care packages filled with candies, snacks, and toiletries to military members who are away from home during Christmas. During a season where most families gather to celebrate the holidays, some Americans who don’t get that chance are military members. So because soldiers can’t come home, Cub Scout Pack 164 is sending Christmas to them.

3. Spanish-speaking Santa Claus helps bring Christmas cheer

Before making his annual trip around the world, Santa Claus stopped by El Pueblo’s Biloxi office, eager to meet some of South Mississippi’s immigrant families.

Before making his annual trip around the world, Santa Claus stopped by El Pueblo’s Biloxi office, eager to meet some of South Mississippi’s immigrant families. One by one, children lined up for photos next to St. Nick, and many were shocked to learn that he could speak Spanish, just like them. “I love them seeing Santa speaking Spanish. That is absolutely great. We want our kids to (not) lose their native language,” El Pueblo Access Language Programs Director Allison Hanson said. The idea behind the day was to make sure Spanish-speaking families could enjoy holiday traditions without any language barriers.

4. Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron

File photo of Moderna vaccine. (Source: WWNY)

Moderna said Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine should offer protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed the half-dose booster shot increased by 37 times the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies able to fight omicron. And a full-dose booster was even stronger, triggering an 83-fold jump in antibody levels, although, with an increase in the usual side effects, the company said. While half-dose shots are being used for most Moderna boosters, a full-dose third shot has been recommended for people with weakened immune systems. Read the full story here.

