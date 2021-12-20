Spiritual leaders and residents in Canton come together during prayer rally to search for ways to curb crime problems

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -On Sunday, a crowd of concerned residents and local pastors gathered in Canton to pray for peace and unity while looking for ways to curb crime in the city.

So far this year, Chief Otha Brown said the city has seen seven homicides. Brown said that’s down from the 10 killings the city had last year.

However, for some residents, that statistic is still alarming.

“A lot of it has been targeted towards the Hispanic community, but not just there; there have been targets in our elderly community and other parts of town,” said Angela Carson, who is a member of the Hispanic Task Force.

One of the concerned citizens at the prayer rally was Brenda Solano.

“I help many Hispanics to go to the police, to go to the court, to go to hospitals and clinics, and help them in as many ways as I can,” the Canton resident said.

But despite all her efforts, she said the Hispanic community is constantly being targeted.

“I have seen them shot, being robbed, being hurt, and it hurts,” Solano expressed.

In fact, police say a Hispanic man was robbed and shot in Canton just last week while working on his car.

When it comes to why the Hispanics have become targets, Solano said that’s something she’s still trying to figure out.

“Why is this happening?” she asked. “We don’t know.”

So, she joined the nearly two dozen others at the prayer rally, trying to find out what more can be done.

Spiritual leaders with the Canton Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance said they’re already working on crime-fighting solutions they want to implement.

Some of those things are being geared towards the youth, whom they say is behind a lot of the crimes taking place.

“We are going to be going into those areas where there are high crime rates, and we are going to be, for the most part, talking to them about valuing other’s life, so it’s a process of a variety of things that we will involve to make a difference,” said Pastor Robert McCallum, who pastors at Priestley Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Canton.

“I want to see the community step in more in a number of different places, with the education system, with communities, with organizations, we need more youth programs, we need more positive activities to help deter them from their idleness,” said Carson.

“The police department, what we have done, we’ve put more boots on the ground in some areas to try and curb some of the crime, and we still ask the community, if they see something, say something,” said Police Chief Otha Brown.

“We have put someone in place to help translate for us here at the Canton Police Department to help solve some crimes (in the Hispanic community) when things take place.”

The Canton Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance put on Sunday’s prayer rally and plans to hold another one soon.

If anyone has information on a crime that’s happened in Canton, you’re asked to contact the police department or Crime Stoppers and remember, you can report anonymously.

