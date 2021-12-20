Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Saints shutout the Bucs for a road victory

Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins team up to tackle Leonard Fournette. (Source: Michael Nance)
Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins team up to tackle Leonard Fournette. (Source: Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints stifled the Bucs offense, and outkicked them on the scoreboard, leading to a 9-0 victory.

Brett Maher hit on field goals from 39, 35, and 42 yards.

New Orleans improved to 7-7 on the season, and now own a two-game winning streak after beating the Jets last week. The Saints are currently the 7th-seed in the NFC playoff race.

Tom Brady is now 0-4 in regular season games against the Saints as the Bucs starting quarterback.

Brady finished the NFC South matchup going 26-of-48 passing, 213 yards, with an interception (C.J. Gardner-Johnson picked him off in the fourth quarter).

The Saints entered the game as an 11.5-point underdog to the Bucs.

Sean Payton missed the contest because of a COVID-19 positive test.

Cam Jordan racked up two sacks in the game, and he forced a fumble. The second sack brought Jordan’s career total to 100.5 sacks.

Jordan’s forced fumble was recovered by Marshon Lattimore. It killed one of Tampa Bay’s strongest drives of the night.

Brady was sacked a total of four times in the game.

Saints will hosts the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football next week. Miami is riding a six-game winning streak.

