Officer in hospital after altercation, fire at Raymond Detention Center

Raymond Detention Center
Raymond Detention Center(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer is in the hospital after an altercation at Raymond Detention Center over the weekend.

An altercation broke out between several detainees and at least one officer.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says the officer was injured and taken to the hospital.

Jones says a small fire inside the facility led to the incident, but it was quickly extinguished and the jail was never compromised.

He says the department is not only conducting a criminal investigation in relation to the assault, but also an administrative investigation to see if the incident stemmed from any violation of the jail’s policies and procedures.

“We’re looking at reviewing surveillance footage and other items of evidence regarding the assault and we will identify the individuals that are or were responsible,” Jones said. “And yes, we do look forward to pursuing criminal charges against these individuals once that has happened.”

The sheriff says the officer is stabilized and recovering, but wasn’t able to give specifics on his injuries.

