Mississippi Blood Services requests donations amid shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A not-for-profit blood service in Mississippi says it’s facing an urgent need for donations from people with all blood types.

Mississippi Blood Services is the only blood center headquartered in Mississippi servicing Mississippi patients. WLBT reports that its inventory is currently lower than it’s been in years.

The deficit is causing some patients to have to wait to receive needed treatments. Blood banks usually have a backlog of A positive and AB blood types on the shelves.

But right now, Mississippi Blood Services said it’s struggling to get people who have Type A blood to donate.

