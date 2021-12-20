Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mississippi Blood Services requests donations amid shortage

Mississippi Blood Services Logo
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A not-for-profit blood service in Mississippi says it’s facing an urgent need for donations from people with all blood types.

Mississippi Blood Services is the only blood center headquartered in Mississippi servicing Mississippi patients. WLBT reports that its inventory is currently lower than it’s been in years.

The deficit is causing some patients to have to wait to receive needed treatments. Blood banks usually have a backlog of A positive and AB blood types on the shelves.

But right now, Mississippi Blood Services said it’s struggling to get people who have Type A blood to donate.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 76-year -old Lenora...
Silver Alert cancelled for 76-year-old Ridgeland woman
‘I was about to rob you, but you sang at my grandma’s funeral.’
(L-R) Dominique Jasmin-Pasley, Lauren Askevold and Latoya Williams
Meet the 3 women behind Jackson State football’s success
Rankin County house fire victim identified
Around 3 p.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County,
79-year-old Gulfport man killed in Hwy. 53 crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: chilly, showery start to Christmas week; warming trend ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: chilly, scattered showers Monday; warming trend ahead
Spiritual leaders come together praying for peace and unity
Spiritual leaders and residents in Canton come together during prayer rally to search for ways to curb crime problems
WLBT at 10p (December 19, 2021)
WLBT at 10p (December 19, 2021)