Man and his dog killed after being tossed into trees during Starkville crash

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Florida man and his dog were killed in an early-morning crash Wednesday in Starkville.

Starkville police say officers got the call to Cornerstone Park just off Highway 25 just before 7:30 a.m.

Investigators say a group of construction workers noticed the sign to the park was damaged and eventually found the vehicle wedged between several trees.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt says 26-year-old Anthony Rehm was ejected from the car and died at the scene, along with his dog.

Hunt believes Rehm was driving home to Lee County, Florida, and estimates the crash happened at around 4 a.m.

Crews had to take a chainsaw and cut through several trees in order to tow the car out of the woods.

The accident remains under investigation.

