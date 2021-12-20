JPD investigating deadly shooting on Springdale Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday night near Springdale Drive.

An unknown man, who police believe was in his late 30′s to 40′s, was shot and died at the scene.

Shuntez Belton, 24, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

No other information is available at this time.

