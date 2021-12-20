Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

GBI: Mississippi man shot; tried to run down Georgia trooper

Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Georgia Bureau of Investigation(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a Mississippi man is in critical condition after he was shot while allegedly trying to run over a state trooper after a chase.

News reports say the bureau identified him as 30-year-old Willie Lee Austin. His hometown was not given.

Officials say a Polk County officer chased a truck he tried to flag down Saturday for speeding, and the chase continued into Haralson County.

Bureau spokeswoman Nelly Miles says a state trooper bumped the truck to make it spin and stop on U.S. 27 in Haralson County.

The bureau tells WSB-TV that a trooper and a deputy approached the truck, which drove toward the trooper.

Officials say both officers fired into the truck.

Most Read

‘I was about to rob you, but you sang at my grandma’s funeral.’
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 76-year -old Lenora...
Silver Alert cancelled for 76-year-old Ridgeland woman
(L-R) Dominique Jasmin-Pasley, Lauren Askevold and Latoya Williams
Meet the 3 women behind Jackson State football’s success
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
JPD investigating deadly shooting on Springdale Drive
Rankin County house fire victim identified

Latest News

Man and his dog killed after being tossed into trees during Starkville crash
Man and his dog killed after being tossed into trees during Starkville crash
Coach at Humphreys Co. High School arrested for sexual misconduct with student, more arrests possible
WLBT at 6a - 12/20/21
WLBT at 6a - 12/20/21
Santa, Snoopy, Paw Patrol and 50 more inflatables stretch across an acre of land in rural...
Santa, Snoopy, Paw Patrol and 50 more inflatables stretch across one acre of land in rural Mississippi