First Alert Forecast: drier & in the 50s on Tuesday before trending warmer by Christmas Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gloomy, cold, and potentially wet weather will continue to be around going into this evening. Light rain is expected to remain on the radar across parts of the area over the coming hours. Chances for the rain will gradually taper off overnight and into early Tuesday morning. It will stay chilly all night long with overnight lows falling close to 40 degrees.

Besides a lingering shower early Tuesday morning, tomorrow will be much drier as our weather improves throughout the day. Clouds are forecast to still be around during the morning hours as you walk out the door. Skies will become brighter and sunnier by the afternoon period with highs expected to reach the lower and middle 50s.

The rest of the week leading up to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day looks fairly quiet and much warmer. A weakening cold front may bring in a few showers Friday night and early Saturday morning to areas farther north, but chances are low at the moment. Temperatures will be turning warmer day by day going forward into the holiday weekend as upper-level ridging builds in. Highs in the middle 70s look likely at this point for Friday and throughout the weekend. Well above average temperatures are expected to carry into next week.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.