First Alert Forecast: Cool conditions out there for us, with some light rain on the way for Monday and Tuesday. But warmer weather is near

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

We started the workweek in the 30s this morning. While we are in the afternoon, we are not much warmer out there with temperatures in the 40s. We see Highs in the low 50s and Lows in the upper 30s, low 40s. Rain chances on Monday look to be about a 30% chance of rain as we have another Low system that moves through bringing us some rain chances. Nothing severe is expected with this system. Rain is possible in the overnight hours going into Tuesday.

Tuesday, rain chances fall to a 20% chance. Rain looks to be possible early morning on Tuesday and then moving out of the area late morning. Temperatures in the mid to low 50s and Lows in the low 30s. The below-freezing point is reached Tuesday night in many of our viewing areas. So we could see some frost and some areas experiencing freezing conditions outside.

Wednesday, we begin to return to dry conditions as our High pressure moves back in to dominate the south region with this our south wind returns. Highs back in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. Thursday is another clear nice day for us, with temperatures rising to the upper 60s and Lows in the low 50s.

Christmas eve and Christmas day! Warmer for us unfortunately in the month of December. Highs in the low 70s and Lows in the 50s. No rain chances on Christmas day.

Sunday after Christmas, Highs continue in the upper 70s and Lows in the upper 50s.

Thanks for watching WLBT first alert weather!

