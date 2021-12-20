Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: chilly, showery start to Christmas week; warming trend ahead

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: After sunshine broke out behind our front Saturday – clouds have returned to central and southwest Mississippi to start off Christmas week. Expect cool temperatures in the lower 50s as shower chances increase, gradually, from south to north through the afternoon and evening. Lows tonight, amid the clouds and shower opportunities, will drop back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Outside of morning clouds and an isolated shower – expect clouds to break for more periods of sunshine through the afternoon hours. Expect highs in the lower 50s, yet again, in the wake of our Gulf low. Skies clear out overnight with lows falling back into the frosty 30s by Wednesday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A quick warming trend will take place through the latter part of the week, heading toward Christmas. Sunshine will be more predominant through late week with highs Wednesday near 60, middle to upper 60s Thursday and in the middle 70s by Christmas Eve and Day. A shower or two can’t be ruled out with a weak front slipping south Christmas Eve night into early Christmas Day – otherwise expect mostly to partly sunny skies. Warm 70s will continue into the first day of Kwanzaa Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 76-year -old Lenora...
Silver Alert cancelled for 76-year-old Ridgeland woman
‘I was about to rob you, but you sang at my grandma’s funeral.’
(L-R) Dominique Jasmin-Pasley, Lauren Askevold and Latoya Williams
Meet the 3 women behind Jackson State football’s success
Rankin County house fire victim identified
Around 3 p.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County,
Troopers respond to fatal crash on Hwy 53

Latest News

Light showers possible late Monday
First Alert Forecast: another cold day is expected on Monday with a chance for showers
Following the front we are experiencing much cooler temperatures today. It's finally feeling...
First Alert Forecast: Cool start to our morning with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 50s! Finally feeling like December
Colder temperatures expected Sunday
First Alert Forecast: turning drier and colder for Sunday
Cooler weather on the way for Sunday.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast