First Alert Forecast: chilly, showery start to Christmas week; warming trend ahead

MONDAY: After sunshine broke out behind our front Saturday – clouds have returned to central and southwest Mississippi to start off Christmas week. Expect cool temperatures in the lower 50s as shower chances increase, gradually, from south to north through the afternoon and evening. Lows tonight, amid the clouds and shower opportunities, will drop back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Outside of morning clouds and an isolated shower – expect clouds to break for more periods of sunshine through the afternoon hours. Expect highs in the lower 50s, yet again, in the wake of our Gulf low. Skies clear out overnight with lows falling back into the frosty 30s by Wednesday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A quick warming trend will take place through the latter part of the week, heading toward Christmas. Sunshine will be more predominant through late week with highs Wednesday near 60, middle to upper 60s Thursday and in the middle 70s by Christmas Eve and Day. A shower or two can’t be ruled out with a weak front slipping south Christmas Eve night into early Christmas Day – otherwise expect mostly to partly sunny skies. Warm 70s will continue into the first day of Kwanzaa Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.