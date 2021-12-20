Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Coach at Humphreys Co. High School arrested for sexual misconduct with student, more arrests possible

(Source: WAFB)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELZONI, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Belzoni arrested a coach at Humphreys County High School for sexual contact with more than one female student.

As a result, BPD is investigating sexual contact between the Humphreys County Schools basketball coaching staff and more than one female student.

Detectives opened the investigation after they say a student came forward with allegations about basketball staff members.

“At this time one staff member is in custody on an investigative hold with the Belzoni Police Department,” a press release read.

If you or someone you know at this school has been affected, police are urging you to call Captain Dexter McPherson at (662) 247-2182.

Humphreys County High School is a part of the Mississippi Achievement School District, formed two years ago when the state board of education took over two failing school districts.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I was about to rob you, but you sang at my grandma’s funeral.’
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 76-year -old Lenora...
Silver Alert cancelled for 76-year-old Ridgeland woman
(L-R) Dominique Jasmin-Pasley, Lauren Askevold and Latoya Williams
Meet the 3 women behind Jackson State football’s success
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
JPD investigating deadly shooting on Springdale Drive
Rankin County house fire victim identified

Latest News

Man and his dog killed after being tossed into trees during Starkville crash
Man and his dog killed after being tossed into trees during Starkville crash
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
GBI: Mississippi man shot; tried to run down Georgia trooper
WLBT at 6a - 12/20/21
WLBT at 6a - 12/20/21
Santa, Snoopy, Paw Patrol and 50 more inflatables stretch across an acre of land in rural...
Santa, Snoopy, Paw Patrol and 50 more inflatables stretch across one acre of land in rural Mississippi