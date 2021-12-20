Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Tornado tears through lobby of Kentucky bank

By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (Gray News) – Dozens of people were killed in the powerful tornado outbreak that tore through several states on the night of Dec. 10, leaving wreckage over hundreds of miles.

Security cameras at FNB Bank captured footage of the storm in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Video shows the front doors of the bank shake as the tornado approaches, just moments before the glass shatters and wind rips through the front lobby of the bank.

At least 92 people have been confirmed dead in connection to these tornadoes.

“Although many lives were spared, we grieve with those who lost loved ones,” FNB Bank said in a post on Facebook. “Buildings and possessions can be replaced, and now we will focus on rebuilding.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I was about to rob you, but you sang at my grandma’s funeral.’
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 76-year -old Lenora...
Silver Alert cancelled for 76-year-old Ridgeland woman
(L-R) Dominique Jasmin-Pasley, Lauren Askevold and Latoya Williams
Meet the 3 women behind Jackson State football’s success
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
JPD investigating deadly shooting on Springdale Drive
Rankin County house fire victim identified

Latest News

Santa, Snoopy, Paw Patrol and 50 more inflatables stretch across an acre of land in rural...
Santa, Snoopy, Paw Patrol and 50 more inflatables stretch across an acre of land in rural Mississippi
The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Jury begins deliberating Potter’s case in Daunte Wright death
Experts share ways to cope with grief during the holidays.
How to cope with grief during the holidays
Experts share ways to cope with grief during the holidays.
How to cope with grief during the holidays