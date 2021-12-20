Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Police: 2 rookie JPD officers arrested after being found with marijuana at Flowood park

By Howard Ballou
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Two rookie Jackson police officers have been placed on leave after an incident in Flowood on Friday.

According to the Flowood Police Department, someone called officers around 5:45 p.m. due to two people smoking marijuana in Nature Trail Park.

Police soon arrested Darius Short, 30, and Kenya McCarty, 22.

Flowood police say the two were caught with a small amount of marijuana on a bench where they were sitting. Officers also took a gun which was on a nearby table.

A second gun was also recovered along with open containers and “marijuana paraphernalia.”

Short and McCarty have been charged with possession of marijuana and open container violation.

The two off-duty officers are recent graduates of the Jackson Police Department’s academy. They are also rookies.

Short and McCarty have been placed on leave, with pay, pending an investigation. Davis has requested body cam footage from Flowood police.

