Troopers respond to fatal crash on Hwy 53

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man is dead after a wreck in Harrison County Friday.

Around 3 p.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County,

Troopers said a 2003 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on the highway when the driver hit 79-year-old Lonny Higdon of Gulfport, who was crossing the roadway.

Higdon was airlifted to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

