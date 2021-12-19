Troopers respond to fatal crash on Hwy 53
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man is dead after a wreck in Harrison County Friday.
Around 3 p.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County,
Troopers said a 2003 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on the highway when the driver hit 79-year-old Lonny Higdon of Gulfport, who was crossing the roadway.
Higdon was airlifted to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
