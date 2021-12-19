Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old Ridgeland woman

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 76-year -old Lenora Taylor McInnis of Ridgeland, Mississippi.

She is described as a African American Female, 5 feet 6 inchestall, weighing 145 pounds with black/gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on December 17, 2021, at about 5:30PM near Sagewood Dr. in Madison County.

Lenora Taylor McInnis is believed to be in a 2006, blue, Toyota Corolla.

Family members say Lenora Taylor McInnis suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Lenora Taylor McInnis contact Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.