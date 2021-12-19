Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mississippi food truck to feed tornado victims on Christmas

(Source: WMC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. - A Mississippi couple plans to take their food truck to tornado-slammed Kentucky to serve meals to families on Christmas.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Tupelo restaurant owners Johnny Cook and Jennifer Brignac have a food truck designed to feed first responders and victims at disaster sites.

On Christmas Eve, they plan to drive 250 miles to Murray, Kentucky. At least 75 people in Kentucky died in the tornados that swept through the state.

The food truck’s Christmas menu will be homemade fried turkey, chicken and dressing, vegetables and rolls. The couple is asking for handwritten Christmas cards to give out with every meal. Their goal is to feed 250.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I was about to rob you, but you sang at my grandma’s funeral.’
(L-R) Dominique Jasmin-Pasley, Lauren Askevold and Latoya Williams
Meet the 3 women behind Jackson State football’s success
Rankin County house fire victim identified
Councilwoman: Federal charges possible for five arrested in alleged crime spree
Councilwoman: Federal charges possible for five arrested in alleged crime spree
The top t-shirt is emblazoned with one of the University of Mississippi's logos, while the...
Trademark tussle: Ole Miss objects to similar New Miss logo

Latest News

El Pueblo
Spanish-speaking Santa Claus helps bring Christmas cheer
Around 3 p.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County,
Troopers respond to fatal crash on Hwy 53
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 76-year -old Lenora...
Silver Alert cancelled for 76-year-old Ridgeland woman
Cooler temperatures out there now following the front passing through, but we do have more rain...
WLBT at 6a - clipped version