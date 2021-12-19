Man killed by officers after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed by a police officer after stabbing a 13-year-old girl at a home in the Ballantyne neighborhood in south Charlotte.

Police said a man forced his way into his ex-wife’s home during an argument.

Officers said the female got out of the house, but her daughter was still inside, and was held at knifepoint.

Police said an officer fired a shot and killed the man, who died at the scene.

The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from multiple stab wounds.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said no officers were reported to be injured.

Officers are investigating.

No other information was provided.

