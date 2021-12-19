Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Local cub scouts send care packages to deployed Mississippi soldiers

By Holly Emery
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A group of Cub Scouts from Madison packed boxes today for hundreds of soldiers who are overseas this holiday season.

This is the 6th year in a row that Pack 164 has packed and shipped hundreds of care packages filled with candies, snacks, and toiletries to military members who are away from home during Christmas.

During a season where most families gather to celebrate the holidays, some Americans who don’t get that chance are military members.

So because soldiers can’t come home, Cub Scout Pack 164 is sending Christmas to them.

“I don’t know if we have enough boxes for the items that I’m seeing come in, and that’s a great position to be in,” said Pack 164 Cubmaster Shawn Barrick.

Two participants say they know first hand that the packages make a difference.

“When my dad was deployed, he said the most difficult time was the first Christmas away from family, and he just said anything from home made a big difference,” said Rob Herrick.

“I have been on the receiving end of care packages from home, and it brightens not only your whole day but easily your week,” said Shawn Barrick.

Brooks Fondren is part of Pack 164. He says he’s been participating in this event for six years and thinks it’s the least they can do for the soldiers.

“It’s basically an early Christmas because they can’t really access the same things that we can,” said Fondren. “They can’t go to their local Kroger in Afghanistan or wherever they’re stationed and go get a pack of gum or some Dr. Pepper. Because we get to have all this, Why can’t they?”

The Cub Master for the pack says the event not only helped soldiers but teaches young kids important values.

“We are rooted in volunteerism. That’s what we do, and that’s what we’re trying to teach, said Barrick. “They’re part of a bigger picture, and they need to give back.”

Along with packing boxes, the kids wrote letters to the soldiers and FaceTimed one group of Army soldiers currently in Central Africa.

