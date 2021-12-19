First Alert Forecast: Cool start to our morning with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 50s! Finally feeling like December

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good morning!

Sunday is much cooler! Starting out this morning in the 40s. As we make our way into the day, we see Highs in the low 50s. Mostly cloudy for us today, but could see some clouds break up for us as we move into the afternoon. We will return cloudy by this evening. Low on Sunday return to the upper 30s.

Our Monday to start the workweek in the 30s that morning as we see Highs in the low 50s and Lows in the upper 30s. Rain chances on Monday look to be about a 30% chance of rain as we have a gulf low system that moves through bringing us some rain chances. Nothing severe is expected with this particular system.

Tuesday, rain chances fall to a 20% chance. Rain looks to be possible early morning on Tuesday and then moving out of the area late morning. Temperatures in the mid to low 50s and Lows in the upper 30s. The below-freezing point is reached Tuesday night.

Wednesday, we begin to return to dry conditions as our High pressure moves back in to dominate the south region with this our south wind returns. Highs back in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. Thursday is another clear nice day for us, with temperatures rising to the upper 60s and Lows in the low 50s.

Christmas eve and Christmas day! Warmer for us unfortunately in the month of December. Highs in the low 70s and Lows in the 50s. No rain chances on Christmas day.

