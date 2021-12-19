Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: another cold day is expected on Monday with a chance for showers

Light showers possible late Monday
Light showers possible late Monday(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a chilly day spent in the 40s and lower 50s, much colder conditions are expected into tonight. Temperatures are forecast to fall to the middle and upper 30s across central MS under mainly cloudy skies. You will certainly need the jacket if you plan on being outside at any point!

Monday will be another cold day in the lower 50s, but likely won’t be as dry as today. A low-pressure system moving over the Gulf will likely spread light rain into the area at time tomorrow. Best chances for these showers are expected to be later in the day on Monday and going into Monday night.

Besides a lingering shower early on Tuesday, we should be drier at this point as the system exits farther to the east. Highs on Tuesday will still be in the lower 50s before we begin to turn warmer going into the middle of the week. If you have been wishing for a cold Christmas this year, unfortunately, it will be quite the opposite out. With ridging building over the region, temperatures will be pretty warm going into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this weekend. Highs during this time look to reach the middle 70s and possibly upper 70s in some spots. The good news is that conditions will be quiet and partly sunny.

