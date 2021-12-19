Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Candlelight vigil held in Hattiesburg for two shooting victims

Candlelight vigil held for Joseph Thames and Nikita McCarthy Saturday evening.
Candlelight vigil held for Joseph Thames and Nikita McCarthy Saturday evening.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Somber and sadness flooded Rawls Avenue Saturday evening as members of the community came out for a memorial for two shooting victims.

Joseph Thames, 46, and Nikita McCarthy, 29, were shot and killed along Rawls Avenue and found around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

Saturday, friends and family came out to light candles and send balloons off into the air in memory of the father and daughter.

The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking if you have any information on the incident, please contact the HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

