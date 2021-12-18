Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Tennessee confirms 5th death from tornado-spurring storms

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have confirmed that a fifth person in the state has died from storms that spurred devastating tornadoes across the region last weekend.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says the additional death occurred in Lake County, where two other storm deaths also occurred.

The agency says the remaining fatalities were in Obion and Shelby counties. At least 92 people have been confirmed dead across multiple states after more than 40 tornadoes pummeled a wide area on Dec. 10.

Officials say 77 of those people died in Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Dominique Jasmin-Pasley, Lauren Askevold and Latoya Williams
Meet the 3 women behind Jackson State football’s success
Police walk with Joseph Brown, 17, believed to be the 'key individual' involved in a violent...
JPD arrests teen, four others believed to be connected to at least 7 killings
Another arrest made in June murder of 21-year-old Kaylin Banyard
Another arrest made in June murder of 21-year-old Kaylin Banyard
‘I was about to rob you, but you sang at my grandma’s funeral.’
L to R: Brandon Gardner and Brooke Stringer
2 arrested on capital murder charges in Jones Co

Latest News

FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10
FILE - U.S. Ambassador to Japan nominee Rahm Emanuel speaks during a hearing to examine his...
Senate confirms big slate of Biden ambassadors to end 2021
The top t-shirt is emblazoned with one of the University of Mississippi's logos, while the...
Trademark tussle: Ole Miss objects to similar New Miss logo
President Joe Biden walks from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington,...
Biden marks anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife