RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The victim involved in a house fire in Rankin County has been identified.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth says he recovered Harold Harris Friday night on Rose Hill Road in Brandon.

According to Coroner Ruth, authorities received a call about the fire around 10:09 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

