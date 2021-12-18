Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast

Storm Potential Saturday; Much Colder Sunday
By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Storm Potential Saturday: The overall threat is very low, but one or two storms could act up, produce some damaging wind, hail & even a tornado. Warm weather for another 24 hours before cooler weather shows up.  Showers are possible tonight, but showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow and there is a very low end, marginal threat for severe weather in the afternoon.  A cold front is moving our way and there will be a race from the colder weather and the limited showers from the system itself.  The cold weather will overcome the showers in the evening, ending any potential threat for severe weather.  Damaging winds, small hail and even a brief tornado may pop up Saturday.  60s tonight and 70s return tomorrow before cooler weather moves in Sunday.  The sun will return on Sunday, but highs will only be in the 50s.  Expect 50s and 60s for all of next week with just a slight chance for showers, in between partly sunny skies.  Winter officially begins Tuesday.  Christmas Eve and Day look warm with just a 20 percent chance for a shower.  Highs near 70.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

