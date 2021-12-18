First Alert Forecast: turning drier and colder for Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and thunderstorms continue to push across central MS this evening as cold front marches in. There is still a very slim chance for a gusty storm, mainly for areas farther south, but it looks like heavy downpours and occasional lightning will be more likely over the next few hours. Rain chances should begin to taper off around 10 or so as the front starts to clear the area. It will get much colder into tonight with lows dipping to the lower and middle 40s.

Sunday’s forecast will feature drier, but much colder conditions. Highs tomorrow afternoon will likely reach the lower 50s under mainly to partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the 30s will return going into Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Unseasonably cool weather will still be around into the start of the new week. There will be a chance for a few light showers later in the day on Monday and Monday night as a low-pressure system tracks near the Gulf Coast, but not much rain is anticipated. The rest of the week leading up to Christmas looks quiet, but warmer. Temperatures will gradually trend upwards day by day. By Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, we could see highs return to the lower and middle 70s.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.