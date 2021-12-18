First Alert Forecast: cold front to bring in showers & possibly a gusty storm this afternoon/evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re off to a warm and muggy start this morning in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Temperatures are expected to make it back to the middle 70s by the early afternoon hours ahead of a cold front which will also bring in showers and possibly storms. Best chances to see the rain or storms will likely occur this afternoon and into the evening period. With a Marginal Risk in place (1/5), a couple strong, gutsy storms cannot be ruled out, especially south of I-20. The rain will gradually clear out going into tonight as cooler and drier are filters in. Expect overnight lows in the lower to middle 40s under mainly cloudy skies.

Besides a slight chance for a lingering shower early on in the morning hours, Sunday will be a much drier, but colder day. Temperatures are forecast to be cooler than average with highs only making it to the lower and middle 50s. Colder nights will also return into the week ahead as we dip back to the 30s.

Highs in the 50s will still be around into the start of the new work week. We could see a few spotty showers Monday and into Monday night with a low-pressure system tracking near the Gulf Coast, but not much rain is anticipated. The rest of the week will be pretty quiet as well as warmer as temperatures gradually trend upwards. By Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, highs look to return to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

