Family of healthcare workers displays over 100,000 Christmas lights to bring joy

By Holly Emery
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Madison family is trying to spread some Christmas spirit in the midst of the COVID pandemic.

It’s no surprise that millions of Americans have been experiencing grief and exhaustion throughout the pandemic.

And while COVID is far from gone, the Rowe family is working to bring up people’s spirits using the Christmas season.

Since 1993, the Rowe family has been putting up an extravagant Christmas lights display for the public to enjoy.

But Lindsey Rowe says, this year, the lights mean a little more.

“After a long day of work and to see it, one, it’s so uplifting and so encouraging to see what we’ve accomplished and to see the lights coming over the horizon.”

Lindsey Rowe and Lauren Rowe-Hobbs are both medical professionals in Jackson and they saw the emotional toll the virus had on patients, families, and health care workers.

“We’re seeing a lot of the kind of mental toll that it’s taking on the population and their families. You know, concerned about getting COVID, going to school, is it safe to go to school, is it safe to be around grandparents?”

And because of the toll, many say this December hasn’t felt like Christmas.

Now this holiday season, they have put up over 100,000 lights, 50 signs, and more, to try to put people into the Christmas spirit. Visitors say it’s working.

“Every year, we have a family tradition. We spend hours driving around Madison and Madison County looking at the Christmas lights. And to go over and above like this and just make it a merry Christmas for everyone is just a wonderful thing.”

Rowe-Hobbs says the family’s main goal is to remind people of the true meaning and feeling of Christmas - that there is hope.

“I do think that this is a display that can bring that feeling of hope. It’s just so bright and happy and just full of that Christmas spirit that everyone’s trying to capture.”

The Rowe family will be allowing people to visit and see the light display and next week they will have Santa waiting outside to give out candy canes.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

