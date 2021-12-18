Councilwoman: Federal charges possible for five arrested in alleged crime spree

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two members of the Jackson City Council say the five people arrested for an alleged crime spree -- including multiple killings -- also committed federal crimes that will be prosecuted in the federal court system.

Jackson police announced the arrests of 17-year-old Joseph Brown and four others Thursday, charging them with two counts of murder and aggravated assault in connection with the killing of 23-year-old Keyunta McWilliams and her unborn child Wednesday night.

Brown had also been implicated in the Sept. 28 killing of Teishun Norwood, which began the two-month manhunt for the teen.

Police also arrested 23-year-old Marzavier Zeekie Harrington, 22-year-old Kenya Webster, Antonio Esco, and 34-year-old Gary Taylor.

“This has been a remarkably troubling and difficult time for all of the citizens in our city. You know, people were just absolutely terrified. And for good reason, apparently. So the arrest of these gentlemen is certainly a great first step,” said Council President Virgi Lindsay. “And I’m also comforted by the fact that they are a part of the federal system. And we’ll be going before a federal judge.”

3 On Your Side reached out to the office of acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca to confirm the councilwoman’s comments, but he has not yet responded.

“These are terrorists. They may be 15, 16, 17-year-olds, but we’re talking terrorists and murderers,” said Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley, who thanked JPD and other law enforcement agencies for getting the five suspects off the streets.

Hartley said some folks who live in Jackson already knew how dangerous these five were, even without police sharing Brown’s alleged ties to several other killings until after he had been arrested.

“The streets have some information that the general public doesn’t have. Communities have information. We have to make sure we continually get that information from the community. In order to do that, we have to build that trust up; we have to get a better working relationship,” Hartley said.

Jackson police reached out to reporters and the public three times in the last two months during the manhunt for Brown: once when detectives determined Brown was responsible for Norwood’s killing, once last month to let people know he still hadn’t been caught, and once after McWilliams’ death.

Was that enough?

Hartley couldn’t answer that.

“I’m not sure of their strategy, but this is what I think. The more you put information in the hands of the public, the more the public can help you in reducing crime,” Hartley said.

Lindsay said she talked to JPD Chief James Davis Thursday, and he told her why certain details weren’t disclosed.

“He said that really they had to keep it close to the chest because they couldn’t run the risk of his being tipped off or fleeing,” Lindsay said. “They just felt like it was really important to be very careful in what they were disclosing to the public because they really wanted to catch him, and they felt like they were very close.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.