Water and sewer needs top Jackson’s 2022 legislative priority list

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water and sewer needs are topping Jackson’s legislative priority list going into 2022, after a year where nearly every home and business in the city felt the effects of Jackson’s crumbling infrastructure.

The Jackson City Council’s legislative committee met recently to discuss the wish list it hopes to present lawmakers.

Documents show Jackson will be seeking at least $83 million in funding to shore up problems with its water and sewer systems and to bring both systems into compliance with federal law.

Among requests, Jackson will be seeking around $20.6 million to make repairs at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant and $15.6 million to make repairs at the J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plant.

Curtis plant expenditures would include $7 million to purchase a plant generator, $2 million to replace the roof on the membrane filtration system building and administrative building, $1.5 million to replace and repair raw water pumps for the conventional treatment side, and $3 million to make structural repairs to the conventional sediment basins.

Curtis treats water in two ways - a membrane and a conventional process. On the conventional side, water is brought in from the Ross Barnett Reservoir and allowed to settle in conventional sediment basins before it goes on to be treated with chemicals. On the membrane side, water is brought in from the reservoir and pushed through membrane filters.

The plant has been the ground zero of sorts for the city’s water problems this year.

In February, tens of thousands of customers were without water for weeks after freezing weather crippled operations there. The storms caused water temperatures at the reservoir to drop. That cooler water, coupled with sub-freezing air temperatures, led to the water screens freezing up.

“Those froze and we couldn’t bring water in,” City Engineer Charles Williams said at the time. “When the water gets to 48 degrees and the temperature outside is below 32, it’s a bad combination.”

Then, in April, many customers again were without water after a portion of the Curtis plant had to be temporarily shut down following an electrical fire.

Water is allowed to settle at the Curtis plant's conventional basin, before it is chemically treated. (WLBT)

More recently, in November, customers in South and West Jackson experienced low water pressure again after production on the conventional treatment side of the Curtis plant had to be shut off after bad chemicals were detected.

At the Fewell plant, $2 million will go to corrosion control improvements, $3 million will go toward installing a plant generator, and $3.5 million will go to repairing six filters.

Those repairs are needed to not only help stave off another winter water crisis but also to bring plants into compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act.

The city accepted an administrative order from the Environmental Protection Agency earlier this year to make repairs at the plants and throughout its system.

The order came down more than a year after the EPA handed down an emergency order regarding the safety of Jackson’s public water system.

According to the 2020 document, “conditions exist at the system that (presented) an imminent and substantial endangerment to the persons served by the system.”

Federal officials conducted inspections at the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell water treatment plants in February 2020, at the behest of the state health department. At the time, the city had failed to provide proper reports to the Mississippi State Department of Health for nearly three years.

Among findings, EPA determined that equipment at both plants was not properly calibrated to “provide accurate dosing for proper treatment of drinking water.” In other words, the city could not determine whether it was putting the accurate amount of chemicals in the water being treated.

Inspectors also found that monitoring equipment at O.B. Curtis had not been repaired or calibrated in three years after a technician position at the plant had been vacated. Respondents also were unable to perform membrane integrity tests and had failed to perform filter maintenance at both plants.

Meanwhile, Jackson is facing a major lawsuit brought by the families of some 600 children regarding lead in the drinking water.

Treatment plants aside, Jackson is seeking millions more to repair and replace water lines across the city. According to city documents, more than $34.3 million is being sought to replace 33,980 feet of water distribution line in Precinct 4, 32,950 feet of water line in Precinct 3, 36,500 feet of line in Precinct 2, and 50,050 feet of line in Precinct 1.

“We wanted to balance the work we’re doing at the plants versus the work we need to do in the water distribution system,” Williams told the council.

The funding would go toward replacing under-sized lines, in part, to improve fire protection and limit the number of disruptions when the city experiences cold weather and multiple breaks.

“There are other costs tied to that,” he said. “Obviously, we’re going to have to cut a trench in the street to tie services back in. This would allow us to go back and resurface the street.”

Lines also need to be replaced to help stem Jackson’s loss of treated water.

Recent inspections by the Mississippi State Department of Health showed that more than 40 percent of the water produced in Jackson was lost in the distribution system.

The report was compiled following a November inspection of the city’s water treatment facilities.

According to the report, “the water loss report presented at the inspection showed an annual water loss of greater than 40 percent.”

That water is treated at the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell plants but is lost in the distribution system either through water main breaks, leaks at water meters, or other disruptions in the system.

On the sewer side, Jackson is seeking millions more. Documents show Jackson wants nearly $13 million to do pipe cleaning and rehabilitation on the West Bank Interceptor, a major sewer main that runs along the west bank of the Pearl River. The line serves residents and businesses in Northeast Jackson, Fondren, Belhaven, and other parts of the city.

A little more than $5.9 million is needed to rehab and clean the pipe between Meadowbrook Road and Hanging Moss Road, documents show. Another $6.8 million is needed to do the same between Town Creek and the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

City Engineer Charles Williams told the council that he would also like to seek about $30 million in funding to address broken sewer mains across town.

Public Works has identified a list of about 135 breaks, which impact an estimated 127,000 home and business owners.

“Right now, we have a failure on Devine street, where we’re having to lay 500 feet of pipe,” he said. “There are almost 14 homes on that street, and if you average four people in each home, that’s how many people are ultimately affected by that sewer line because it’s not functioning correctly.”

Broken sewer mains are also a major source of sanitary sewer overflows, which the city must address as part of its sewer consent decree with the EPA and U.S. Department of Justice.

The state has billions of dollars in federal funding currently available to help, including $1.8 billion in ARPA funds, $1 billion in its capital expense fund, and $500 million in its working cash stabilization fund,” District 26 Sen. John Horhn said.

“We’re very hopeful the city of Jackson, our capital city, will be able to receive a significant amount of funding from the legislature in the upcoming year and believe that chances are very favorable that we’ll get something done,” he said.

Mississippi state Sen. John Horhn.

However, Horhn said it’s also important that the state see Jackson and Hinds County make a financial commitment to addressing its needs.

The city of Jackson, for instance, is set to receive more than $42 million in ARPA funds directly from the federal government. The first half of those dollars came in this summer. The second half will come sometime next year, city leaders say.

Of the first $21 million, Jackson dedicated $12.7 million to infrastructure, with $8 million going toward replacing a 48-inch water main, $1.8 million going toward sanitary sewer evaluation services, and $950,000 going toward design and construction administration for projects at the water treatment facilities.

“The mayor said he would dedicate 61 percent of the city’s ARPA funds to infrastructure. We have not seen a similar commitment from Hinds County, but I’m optimistic there will be significant commitments from both the city and the county,” Horhn said. “If so, that will elicit a significant commitment from the state.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.