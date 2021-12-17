Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located on Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge.(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man who is shown in a Santa photo at the Mall of Louisiana, in which the man appears to be holding a gun, has been apprehended on an outstanding warrant from the state of Texas, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) said Friday.

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located on Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

One of the men also appears to be holding a weapon.

The photo was circulated on social media with some questioning mall management about their security measures.

”How in the world would you allow something like this to even take place in the middle of your mall,” one person who posted the photo to the mall’s Facebook page asked.

Gene Satern, the Senior General Manager of the Mall of Louisiana, said mall management is aware of the photograph. “The incident is currently under investigation with BRPD and I’m not allowed to release any information while under an active investigation.”

The mall has had stickers on the doors of their entrances for many years indicating that guns are not allowed inside.

The mall has had stickers on the doors of their entrances for many years indicating that guns...
The mall has had stickers on the doors of their entrances for many years indicating that guns are not allowed inside.(BRPD)

Baton Rouge police say the man wanted on a warrant from Texas is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison until he can be extradited to that state on charges of aggravated assault as well as a parole violation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses: Woman shot on Beasley Road
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road
Police walk with Joseph Brown, 17, believed to be the 'key individual' involved in a violent...
JPD arrests teen, four others believed to be connected to at least 7 killings
Justin Bradshaw
Ex-UMMC police officer convicted of sexual battery against child
Yazoo Correctional Officer arrested and fired from job
Another arrest made in June murder of 21-year-old Kaylin Banyard
Another arrest made in June murder of 21-year-old Kaylin Banyard

Latest News

Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Water and sewer needs top Jackson’s 2022 legislative priority list
Rain Chances Become More Predominate Through Saturday As Cold Front Moves Through
First Alert Forecast: nearing records Friday; rain, few storms return Saturday
L to R: Brandon Gardner and Brooke Stringer
2 arrested on capital murder charges in Jones Co
MDE awards $9.9M to five universities to curb teacher shortage