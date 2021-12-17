Gluckstadt mayor hopes to hire police chief by ‘end of January’

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - Glucktstadt Mayor Walter Morrison hopes the city will pick its first police chief by the end of January.

“But that really depends upon how our interviews go (and) how this process carries on,” he said. “And we’re going to make sure we hire the right person before just trying to hire somebody.”

Gluckstadt, which was incorporated earlier this year, began advertising for a police chief a little more than a month ago.

To date, more than two dozen candidates have submitted resumes for the city’s consideration.

“We need somebody with a lot of ambition, with a lot of initiative... somebody who is willing to spend a lot of hours,” Morrison said. “We also need somebody with a judgment to run a police department and hire quality people.”

“Oftentimes, the public’s major interaction with anybody in a city is with the police department,” he added. “So, we want to make sure that we get good, quality people, good leaders willing to work hard, and who are intrigued by the fact that... you get to build a police department from the ground up.”

That means not only hiring officers but securing vehicles, drawing up department policies, and establishing the city’s municipal court system.

Much of the time of city leaders right now is focused on building the city.

At a board of aldermen meeting Thursday, the board approved Gluckstadt’s first comprehensive plan, its first zoning ordinance, and hired its first building official.

The meeting was held in a cramped meeting room at City Hall, with board members sitting around a conference table.

In January, leaders are hoping to move meetings to a new board room that will accommodate the mayor, the board, and approximately 40 spectators.

Contractors are still putting the finishing touches on Gluckstadt's new board room. (WLBT)

The facility, which would also double as a municipal court, was still being built out Thursday.

As for the police department, Morrison said Gluckstadt will be approaching the legislature for assistance.

“One of the immediate needs, in addition to hiring personnel, is to purchase equipment necessary for the police department to operate,” he said. “We need several police cars. We need to outfit properly all of our police officers. And that takes a lot of money.”

“That falls right in line with the notion of infrastructure,” he said.

Also on Thursday, the board approved a contract with Cascio Sanford Governmental Law Group to help the city secure its share of the state’s American Rescue Plan Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law dollars.

“Mississippi’s got $1.8 billion dollars to be controlled by the legislature. I need somebody, I think we need somebody with some expertise to help go and get some of that money for us,” Morrison told the board.

“I looked over our budget... the city of Glucktsadt has the money, and I’m willing to bet you the results that the Cascio Sanford law group get for us in terms of funding from the legislature will vastly pay for itself.”

Cascio will be paid $2,500 a month, plus up to $3,000 expenses. The contract would go into effect in January, the same month the legislature is slated to convene for the 2022 session.

