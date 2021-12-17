First Alert Forecast: nearing records Friday; rain, few storms return Saturday

FRIDAY: Similar to your Thursday, we’ll kick off the day with cloudy skies and areas of fog; sun breaks will become part of the story by the afternoon hours. Expect temperatures to continue to creep farther up – in the 70s to near 80° by the afternoon hours. A rogue shower or two can’t be ruled out by late afternoon. Clouds and a few showers will be possible into the overnight hours with lows only dropping to the middle to upper 60s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Our weekend will be split between wet weather for parts of Saturday to cooler air filtering in Sunday. A cold front will slip through the region on Saturday, sparking showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Highs will still top out in the 70s ahead of the front, tumbling behind the front’s passage. We’ll fall to the lower to middle 40s. A rogue shower will possible early Sunday – giving way to sunshine with highs stuck in the 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A few late day showers will be possible as another system sweeps through Monday into early Tuesday. Highs both days will be in the 50s. 60s return with drier air for Wednesday and Thursday. A few showers could mix late Christmas Eve, but we’ll likely remain dry into Christmas weekend and warm with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.