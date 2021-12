FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a sawmill in Forest, Mississippi.

Emergency officials say the fire started around 4 a.m. Friday at the Batte Lumberyard on Smith County Road.

We’re told that several fire departments responded to the scene to put out the overnight blaze.

Investigators say the fire is somewhat under control at this time.

