Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

COVID causes Jackson school to go virtual for the rest of the year

JPS teacher at Henley Young Youth Court School is under investigation
JPS teacher at Henley Young Youth Court School is under investigation(JPS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson school is going virtual until the end of the year due to the coronavirus.

Sherwin Johnson with Jackson Public Schools says Jim Hill High School’s classes have shifted to virtual instruction for the remainder of the semester.

The semester is to end December 21.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 911 new cases of coronavirus and three new deaths on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses: Woman shot on Beasley Road
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road
Police walk with Joseph Brown, 17, believed to be the 'key individual' involved in a violent...
JPD arrests teen, four others believed to be connected to at least 7 killings
Another arrest made in June murder of 21-year-old Kaylin Banyard
Another arrest made in June murder of 21-year-old Kaylin Banyard
Justin Bradshaw
Ex-UMMC police officer convicted of sexual battery against child
Yazoo Correctional Officer arrested and fired from job

Latest News

Chase on Highway 35 ends with deputy-involved shooting
WLBT at 4p
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Bond again denied for woman in alleged murder-for-hire plot
Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Water and sewer needs top Jackson’s 2022 legislative priority list