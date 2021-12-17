Consider This: Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We all know Jackson has a laundry list of challenges.

From a soaring murder rate and crime epidemic, to a water system on the brink of collapse, to crumbling roads and infrastructure; if any city needs something positive, Jackson sits at the top of that list.

Jackson State University, specifically the football program, is providing that spark.

With Coach Prime leading the charge, the team has had an amazing season. That success resulted in a huge influx of people and dollars into the Jackson economy as the Tigers battled rival Alcorn State and a few weeks later secured a SWAC Championship at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The energy and excitement from those games spread throughout the metro.

As a reward for its stellar season, JSU is now headed to Atlanta for the Celebration Bowl. It’s JSU’s first appearance in the annual match-up… that game, by the way, is sold out for the first time in its history.

And just when you thought the year could not get bigger for the Tigers… Wednesday happened. Travis Hunter, the top 2022 football prospect from Georgia, flipped from his original Florida State commitment and is now headed to Jackson State.

He shocked the football world and put JSU in the national spotlight within a matter of minutes.

The publicity and national attention shining on Jackson State, and the subsequent boost it has provided to the city is phenomenal.

Good luck to the Tigers this weekend in the Celebration Bowl and thank you for the positive impact you are having on Jackson and the entire state of Mississippi, helping us see… and BELIEVE… what is possible.

