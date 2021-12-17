‘Christmas miracle’ as driver left uninjured after being hit by car in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Flowood Police Chief Ricky McMillin is calling it a Christmas miracle.

An 18-wheeler pulled over in the median on Flowood Drive near 4th Street after experiencing some trouble Thursday afternoon.

The driver got out to inspect his rig and apparently walked into the path of oncoming traffic.

A car then hit the man and knocked him into the grass in the median.

The car was damaged, but miraculously the truck driver, who was taken to UMMC, checked out and doesn’t appear to have any injuries.

