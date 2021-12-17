Chase on Highway 35 ends with deputy-involved shooting

FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot once by a deputy following a chase on Highway 35 in Forest.

Scott County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were performing a safety check on Highway 35 when a black 2011 Honda Accord passed through around 1:45 a.m. Friday.

According to Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee, a deputy noticed what appeared to be narcotics in the center console cup holder of Kadarius L. Lockhart’s vehicle during the check.

Once Lockhart was questioned about the narcotics, he fled south. Sheriff Lee says another deputy was then able to chase him down.

Authorities say Lockhart stopped his vehicle in the roadway and proceeded to exit the driver’s side with a 9mm pistol. The deputy then shot the man once. He was transported to UMC by ambulance, where he is being treated.

The deputies involved were not harmed.

Lockhart has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of narcotics, and misdemeanor traffic charges.

