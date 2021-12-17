Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Bond again denied for woman in alleged murder-for-hire plot

Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal magistrate has again denied bond for a woman tied to a small-town murder-for-hire plot.

On Friday, Magistrate Judge Keith Ball denied a motion to reconsider granting bail to Jessica Leeann Sledge, saying that she will remain behind bars until her trial, which is slated for January 24.

Sledge, 39, is currently being held at the Madison County Jail and is in the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

Ball previously denied a request for bond, saying that he was concerned Sledge was a flight risk. She is being charged with using interstate commerce in the commission of murder-for-hire.

An attorney for Sledge asked the judge to reconsider, saying that the defendant’s mother and grandmother would be willing to serve as “third-party custodians, which was not adequately shown at the initial hearing for bond.”

As for being a flight risk, Sledge’s attorney said his client did not have the financial resources to skip town. “Prior to this incident, the defendant maintained a pristine criminal record, full-time employment, and life-long residency in Rankin County,” attorney Johne Colette wrote.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Dave Fulcher disagreed. “In the present motion, Sledge does not present a basis for overcoming the court’s finding that she presents a danger to others and that she presents a risk of flight. The sole basis for the motion is the claim that her mother’s employer will allow Sledge to go to work with her during the daytime, that Sledge’s grandmother can help watch her, and that Sledge’s mother has planned time off during the Christmas holidays during which she can watch over Sledge,” he wrote.

“This does nothing to overcome the danger that Sledge presents to her husband and to an undisclosed second person that she expressed an interest in having killed.”

Sledge allegedly used the Dark Web to look for and hire an assassin to kill her husband. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000.

During an earlier appearance in court, an FBI agent that investigated the case said Sledge also talked about having a second, unidentified individual, killed.

However, Colette said the FBI agent “testified that he was not sure if that comment was real or just talk, and ironically, the indictment... mentions only one person, not two.”

