Another arrest made in June murder of 21-year-old Kaylin Banyard

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another arrest has been made in the June murder of Kaylin Banyard.

The 21-year-old was killed just before midnight on Wednesday, June 30. It happened at Inland Food Store at the intersection of Lockwood Circle and Terry Road.

Investigators say Banyard was arguing with her boyfriend when she was shot by her boyfriend’s brother.

The Hinds County coroner said she was hit multiple times and later died at UMMC.

Terrance Young, 18, turned himself into investigators less than two days after the shooting. He was charged with murder and drive-by shooting.

Then on Thursday, December 16, JPD announced that Christen Edley had been charged with murder while committing a misdemeanor in connection with the death of Banyard.

