Anonymous donor gifts Tougaloo College $2.5M

TOUGALOO, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas came early for Tougaloo College.

An anonymous donor gifted the college $2.5 million to support its scholarship program.

The funds will help Tougaloo remain competitive with other institutions in attracting diverse students, educators said.

The scholarship program, “Finish Line Initiative,” seeks to address students’ unmet financial needs during their first two years.

The anonymous gift will support third and fourth-year students.

The school also received another donation of $250,000 earlier this year.

Mrs. Sandra Hodge, Vice President for Institutional Advancement, said, “These funds are vital to the work that we do each day. The donor’s funds will be exhausted within three years and can only be used toward scholarship, as we grow our General Scholarship Fund.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.